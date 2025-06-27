“Medi-K Clean Eye Solution” Sets New Standard In Eyelid Hygiene
The newly launched Medi-k Clean Eye Solution is emerging as a standout eyelid cleanser in overseas medical and beauty circles. Designed to remove buildup of oils, makeup residue, dust, and microorganisms around the eyelids and eyelashes, it also aids in improving meibomian gland function.
Packaged in a 150 ml bottle with 100 medical-grade gauze pads, the product offers a practical and cost-effective solution. In Korea's major online stores, it retails around KRW 60,000, and recent discounts on Coupang brought it down to approximately KRW 19,000 per set.
The product is formulated to be gentle, color-free, fragrance-free and alcohol-free, officially classified as an over‐the‐counter ophthalmic cleanser for safe use on delicate peri‐ocular skin. It has garnered consistent praise in international reviews as an ideal daily eyelid care solution with user‐friendly application.
Overseas healthcare reviewers highlight its mild, acidic aqueous formula (pH 5.5–6.0), close to human skin, which effectively dissolves impurities without irritation. This preservative‐free, refined water–based composition ensures both safety and cleansing efficacy.
Looking ahead, Medi-k plans to seek regulatory approvals in key markets such as the US and EU, aiming for global expansion. As consumers increasingly prioritize eye hygiene, the Clean Eye Solution is poised to become an essential part of daily eye care regimens worldwide.
