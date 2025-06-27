Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen: A Luxurious Natural Realm Above The Clouds

MENAFN - GetNews) Since its opening in 2024, Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen has been dedicated to offering heartfelt Asian hospitality high above the city. Inspired by the design concept of "Homing Birds" the hotel harmoniously blends natural ambiance with Lingnan culture, seamlessly integrating its natural surroundings with artistic interior spaces. Luxurious experiences are embedded in every detail of a guest's stay, offering a distinctive sanctuary-above-the-clouds experience for the Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base and Shenzhen's hospitality landscape.







A Flourishing Natural Haven Above Shenzhen Bay

The prestigious location defines its luxury. Situated within Shenzhen Bay Ruiyun Centre and connected to the RAIL IN shopping mall, it enjoys stunning vistas. To the south lies the Shenzhen Bay coastline, while to the north rests the OCT Wetland Park. The west borders the Shahe Golf Course, offering abundant ecological resources. Adjacent to the interchange station for Metro Lines 2, 9, and 11, Shenzhen Bay Port is approximately 15 minutes away by car, and Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport is about 35 minutes away. Close to numerous high-end malls, guests can easily explore city landmarks like Window of the World, Happy Valley, Nantou Ancient Town, Mangrove Ecological Park, and Shenzhen Bay Park.

The hotel's 272 guestrooms and suites are uniquely arranged in a concentric layout spanning floors 67 to 75, creating a breathtaking and naturally vibrant "Sky Atrium." Designed with a "Forest by the Sea" theme, the rooms are elegant and comfortable. During holidays, guests in east-facing rooms can enjoy the romantic fireworks at Window of the World. As the sun sets, west-facing rooms offer captivating sea views. South-facing rooms boast expansive ocean panoramas, while north-facing rooms overlook the wetland park, providing distinctly different experiences. Amidst these natural splendours, the hotel crafts diverse room packages to create personalized "Shangri-La Moments," making Shangri-La Nanshan the ideal place to capture life's beautiful memories.







A luxurious atmosphere with design inspiration and Lingnan culture inherit.

It embodies a Lingnan courtyard style within its natural sanctuary, interpreting the "Birds Returning to the Nest" concept in every architectural detail. It brings the pleasant natural environment indoors, distilling the essence of Lingnan folk culture to create an ethereal sky garden. Strolling through interconnected kiosks, bridges, courtyards, and pavilions, guests are enveloped in the refined, layered atmosphere of a Lingnan garden. Every step reveals a new scene, where the intricate beauty of Eastern aesthetics harmoniously blends with the vibrant realism of Western design. Elements like the window artistry of Xiguan mansions, the ornate beams and pillars of Lingnan architecture, and the distinctive gable walls ("huo'er") of traditional dwellings are echoed in the interior design and bespoke furniture. A secluded high-altitude escape from the urban bustle is born.







Meticulously Craft ing to Create Luxury E xperience Above the Clouds

A c ulinary j ourney to the d iscerning p alate .

It features several distinctive dining venues. Café 66 , the all-day dining restaurant on the 66th floor, evokes the serenity and verdant charm of a Lingnan garden path, creating a peaceful secret garden. Sharing meals with loved ones here promises unforgettable memories. Step into The Lobby Lounge , reminiscent of a tranquil poetry pavilion in the sky, perfect for relaxed meetings or solitary respite. Lazy afternoons spent here, capturing smiles in sweet moments, have become precious gifts. On the 4th floor, Summer Palace specializes in exquisite Cantonese cuisine. Featuring 10 elegant private dining rooms, it invites guests by the Shenzhen Bay mangroves on a culinary voyage. Embracing the Shangri-La Group's "Naturally" initiative, the hotel prioritizes locally sourced ingredients, emphasizing sustainable procurement to minimize ecological impact and infusing organic, eco-conscious practices into every kitchen.







An Oasis of Vitality High Above .

The Wellness Club on the 77th floor houses a gym, an indoor heated pool, and a spa. Inspired by nature, it offers a supremely comfortable and refined retreat above the clouds. The 19.5-meter long by 6-meter wide heated pool features a separate whirlpool. As dusk falls, glide through the dreamlike waters under the soft glow evoking a "moon rising over the sea," bathed in moonlight. The healing power of being embraced by nature becomes palpable.







For the resilient Shenzhen citizens who pour their dreams and passion into this bustling international metropolis, their spirits deserve a serene sanctuary for rest and rejuvenation. Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen elevated Lingnan mansion of luxury, is their natural haven, their "nest" to return to.

Here, they can continue their stories above the clouds, writing leisurely new chapters, sparking fresh inspiration amidst ease and delight. Here, they discover Shangri-La from the heart – feel the warmth of a home-away-from-home, appreciate the charm of Lingnan culture, and embrace the tranquility of an urban oasis, embarking on a journey of discovery above the clouds.