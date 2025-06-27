Ottawa Teen Author, Taysia Levy, Uses Poetry To Heal And Inspire

MENAFN - GetNews) At 19, the Jamaican-Canadian Author of Remind Me Has Published Five Books and Is Giving a Voice to the Voiceless.







19-year-old Jamaican-Canadian poet and writer Taysia Levy has discovered comfort in storytelling, becoming a voice for those struggling with mental health illness. With five published poetry books under her name, what had begun as a means of coping has turned into healing and advocacy for not just Levy but also for others who feel voiceless and invisible.

Taysia began her writing journey at the tender age of 12, when words became her refuge amidst lifelong mental health issues. At 15, the young author released her debut poetry collection, Blind Sight, a raw and intimate examination of pain, identity, and survival. Blind Sight became an early bestseller in 2022, heralding the arrival of a bold new literary voice.

"I write to deal with it," Taysia says. "I write to give a voice to individuals like myself. More for those who are struggling with their mental health and don't know how to put it into words."

Diagnosed as autistic, Taysia has often experienced the world as overwhelming. Poetry was a place where she could process, express, and connect. "Writing hasn't always come easily," she admits, "but I discovered a passion for the art, and the power of my words to impact others."

That impact cannot be denied. Taysia's series of poetry books, Blind Sight, Rough Nothing, Becoming Again, Becoming Again Journal, and Remind Me, are written from her very own account of travail, restoration, and growth. Her most recent book, Becoming Again, uses the metaphor of the transformation of a butterfly to outline the steps of heartbreak, reformation, and rediscovery. Told in four chapters, it traces the emotional evolution of a young woman learning to love herself again.

Taysia Levy's work is more than poetry; it's a lifeline. Her books are equal parts of literary achievements and safe places for those finding themselves on the path of identity, mental illness, trauma, and healing. Raised as a proud Jamaican Canadian in Ottawa, the young poet weaves cultural heritage, resilience, and lived experience into every line.

Aside from her passionate love for writing, Taysia is fond of painting, singing, dancing, and drawing. Her creativity is pursued together with a strong sense of empathy that led her to study psychology, a desire to help others, the way she wished someone could have helped her.

“I'm not just a poet,” she continues.“I'm a young woman who's been through things, and I use poetry to make sense of it all. If my words can make someone feel less alone, then that's enough for me.” With compassion in her heart and understanding far greater than her years, Taysia Levy is not only writing poetry; she's re-writing the script for herself and those like her.

Today, Taysia still lives in Ottawa, and balances art, spending time with friends, and her plans for the future. Most of her peers are only now discovering what ignites their souls, but this young author has already established hers as a platform-a platform that stands as proof that suffering can be transformed into purpose.

