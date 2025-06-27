403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CXE, Inc. To Sponsor And Attend The 40Th Annual AMAC Airport Business Diversity Conference
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) June 27th, 2025, New Orleans, LA: CXE Inc. is proud to announce our sponsorship and participation in the 40th Annual AMAC Airport Business Diversity Conference, taking place June 28 – July 2, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Hosted by the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, this year's conference theme,“Honoring Our Past, Forging Our Future”, celebrates four decades of advancing economic opportunity, access, and inclusion within the aviation industry.
Representing CXE, Inc. at this milestone event will be:
.Lise D'Andrea, President & CEO
.Shawntè Buck, Director, CX Strategy
As a proud sponsor, CXE is honored to support AMAC's mission and engage with leaders across aviation, government, and business who are shaping a more equitable and innovative future for the industry. We look forward to insightful conversations, meaningful partnerships, and celebrating the progress and possibilities ahead.
We can't wait to connect with you in New Orleans!
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
About the Author: CXE is a customer experience consultancy specializing in strategic design, inclusive engagement, and service excellence across complex, people-driven industries. CXE's proven strategy integrates service standards development, service measurement including mystery shopping, and customized training and recognition solutions for airport service organizations.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
Hosted by the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, this year's conference theme,“Honoring Our Past, Forging Our Future”, celebrates four decades of advancing economic opportunity, access, and inclusion within the aviation industry.
Representing CXE, Inc. at this milestone event will be:
.Lise D'Andrea, President & CEO
.Shawntè Buck, Director, CX Strategy
As a proud sponsor, CXE is honored to support AMAC's mission and engage with leaders across aviation, government, and business who are shaping a more equitable and innovative future for the industry. We look forward to insightful conversations, meaningful partnerships, and celebrating the progress and possibilities ahead.
We can't wait to connect with you in New Orleans!
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
About the Author: CXE is a customer experience consultancy specializing in strategic design, inclusive engagement, and service excellence across complex, people-driven industries. CXE's proven strategy integrates service standards development, service measurement including mystery shopping, and customized training and recognition solutions for airport service organizations.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
Company :-CXE Inc
User :- CXE Inc
Email :...
Phone :-+14108978444Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment