CXE, Inc. To Sponsor And Attend The 40Th Annual AMAC Airport Business Diversity Conference


2025-06-27 03:05:08
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) June 27th, 2025, New Orleans, LA: CXE Inc. is proud to announce our sponsorship and participation in the 40th Annual AMAC Airport Business Diversity Conference, taking place June 28 – July 2, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Hosted by the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, this year's conference theme,“Honoring Our Past, Forging Our Future”, celebrates four decades of advancing economic opportunity, access, and inclusion within the aviation industry.

Representing CXE, Inc. at this milestone event will be:
.Lise D'Andrea, President & CEO
.Shawntè Buck, Director, CX Strategy

As a proud sponsor, CXE is honored to support AMAC's mission and engage with leaders across aviation, government, and business who are shaping a more equitable and innovative future for the industry. We look forward to insightful conversations, meaningful partnerships, and celebrating the progress and possibilities ahead.

We can't wait to connect with you in New Orleans!

To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit

About the Author: CXE is a customer experience consultancy specializing in strategic design, inclusive engagement, and service excellence across complex, people-driven industries. CXE's proven strategy integrates service standards development, service measurement including mystery shopping, and customized training and recognition solutions for airport service organizations.

Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.

