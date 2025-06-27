403
Eloq Communications Advances Regional Sustainability Vision As Dr. Clara Ly-Le Joins Generation Next 2025 Accelerator
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam – EloQ Communications is pleased to announce that its Founder and Managing Director, Dr. Clara Ly-Le, has been selected as Vietnam's representative for the 2025 ASEAN-Australia Generation Next program-an accelerator for women founders supported by the Australian Government and delivered by HEX, a globally recognized innovation and entrepreneurship education provider.
Generation Next is a prestigious program for female founders aged 18–40 from ASEAN and Australia who are building impactful ventures in climate tech, sustainability, and the green economy. Powered by HEX-an award-winning Australian startup backed by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT)-the program equips participants with mentorship, investment readiness, and global exposure. Its mission is to empower the next generation of changemakers and foster a sustainable future across the Asia-Pacific region.
Dr. Ly-Le's selection not only honors her personal journey as a purpose-driven entrepreneur but also reflects EloQ Communications' deepening commitment to environmental responsibility and values-led business. Her participation affirms the agency's belief that communication has a vital role in accelerating climate solutions and building a resilient, equitable future.
“Joining Generation Next is both a personal honor and a professional opportunity to align our communication work with the urgent needs of our planet,” said Dr. Ly-Le.“I believe communications agencies must go beyond brand messaging-we must actively shape culture, inspire behavior change, and help drive the sustainability transition.”
As part of its renewed commitment, EloQ Communications will begin integrating environmental and ethical considerations across all service lines-from public relations and digital marketing to campaign strategy and stakeholder engagement. The agency plans to expand its portfolio to support organizations and initiatives working on low-carbon innovation, climate resilience, and sustainable development in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
Dr. Ly-Le's participation in Generation Next positions EloQ Communications as an advocate for cross-border collaboration, climate-informed communications, and inclusive innovation. It also reflects the growing role of Vietnamese leadership in regional and global conversations on sustainability and impact entrepreneurship.
“We are proud to represent Vietnam in this regional movement. EloQ will continue to bring credibility, creativity, and purpose to every campaign we lead-and we invite others in our industry to do the same,” Dr. Ly-Le added.
As EloQ celebrates this milestone, the agency renews its call for collective climate action-where brands, media, and changemakers work together to co-create a healthier planet.
About EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency based in Vietnam, offering a range of services including public relations, social marketing, digital marketing, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and excellence, EloQ Communications is committed to delivering impactful solutions to clients in Vietnam and beyond.
For more information, please visit
About HEX
HEX is an Australian innovation and entrepreneurship education provider offering world-class programs that have empowered over 10,000 learners in 70+ countries. HEX is backed by the Australian Government and trusted by leading universities and investors to prepare the next generation of global tech founders and impact leaders.
