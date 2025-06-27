403
Aditya Roy Kapur And Sara Ali Khan Arrived In The City Of Joy For The Promotion Of Upcoming Bollywood Film Metro...In Dino
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 25th June, 2025: Kolkata turned into a hub of cinematic excitement as Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan arrived in the City of Joy to promote their much-anticipated film, 'Metro...इन दिनों', directed by Anurag Basu. Over two vibrant days, the duo embraced the spirit of the city, blending glamour with heartfelt moments that resonated with fans and locals alike.
The visit began on an exclusive note with a private dinner hosted by none other than cricket legend Sourav Ganguly. The evening was marked by warm conversations, cultural exchange, and a special preview of the film's trailer. Ganguly, impressed by the sneak peek, extended his best wishes to the cast.
Day two saw the stars diving headfirst into Kolkata's youthful pulse. From candid interactions with enthusiastic college students to spontaneous singing sessions, laughter, and endless selfies, Aditya and Sara won hearts across campuses. The actors also engaged with the local press, participated in fun media interactions, and explored the city like true-blue locals. Clicking pictures with the iconic yellow taxis near bustling metro stations, they truly captured the essence of Kolkata's charm.
With its soulful music by Pritam and Anurag Basu's signature storytelling, Metro...इन दिनों is shaping up to be a cinematic journey that explores the many shades of modern relationships - love, longing, and human connection.
Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., present 'Metro...In Dino'. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, watch your own story in cinemas on 4th July, 2025.
