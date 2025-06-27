Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eritrea: Voluntary Blood Donation In Central Region


2025-06-27 03:04:46
Government workers from various institutions in the Central Region voluntarily donated 70 units of blood on 25 and 26 June in support of the National Blood Transfusion Service.

The program was carried out with the participation of members from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare Central Office, Hidri Distribution Company, and the Electricity Corporation of Eritrea.

The participants expressed satisfaction in contributing to the life-saving cause, noting the importance of donating renewable blood.

Nurse Sara Michael, a member of the center, emphasized that voluntary blood donation is a key factor in enriching the blood supply of the National Blood Transfusion Service. She urged the public to raise awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation in saving lives.

