Benin Vice President Meets Qatari Charge D'affaires


2025-06-27 03:04:46
HE Vice President of the Republic of Benin Mariam Chabi Talata met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Benin Safar bin Mohammed Al Hajri.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

