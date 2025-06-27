403
US Supreme Court Allows Partial Enforcement Of Birthright Citizenship Restrictions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 27 (KUNA) -- The US Supreme Court ruled Friday to partially grant the Trump administration's request to limit nationwide injunctions issued by lower courts, allowing executive actions, such as the attempt to end birthright citizenship, to potentially move forward in certain states.
In a 6-3 decision split along ideological lines, with conservatives in the majority, the Court allowed injunctions to remain in place only for the plaintiffs and jurisdictions that directly challenged the policy, rather than applying nationwide.
"The government's requests for partial stays of the preliminary injunctions are granted," the Court stated, "but only to the extent the injunctions exceed what is necessary to provide relief to the actual plaintiffs."
The decision represents a partial legal victory for the Trump administration, which has pursued many of its key priorities through executive orders.
One such order, signed on January 20 at the start of Trump's second term, sought to revoke automatic citizenship for children born in the US to undocumented parents, noting that the order was set to take effect after 30 days but was swiftly blocked by federal courts.
Critics argue the policy is based on a controversial reinterpretation of the 14th Amendment, which for over a century has guaranteed birthright citizenship.
Trump's administration contends that the amendment was misapplied beyond its original context tied to slavery.
Though the policy remains blocked in some areas, such as New Hampshire due to a separate case, the ruling could allow the administration to enforce the measure in other states not covered by active injunctions, adding that individual plaintiffs may still bring new legal challenges at the state level.
Major media outlets, including Politico, have called the case one of the most consequential of the year. (end)
