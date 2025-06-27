Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FM: Iran Resolute In Defending National Interests, Sovereignty


2025-06-27 03:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 27 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that his country reserves its right to take any steps in defence of its people, national interests and sovereignty.
Araghchi made the statement in a post on the X platform on Friday, two days after the Iranian parliament passed a bill to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Araqchi criticized IAEA head Rafael Grossi's demands as intrusive and ill-intentioned.
Tehran may reject any requests by the head of the UN nuclear watchdog the IAEA, to visit Iranian nuclear sites, Araqchi said on Iran TV Thursday.
Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were struck by U.S. airstrikes following repeated Israeli attacks, while Tehran and other cities faced a large-scale Israeli assault on June 13, prompting Iranian missile retaliation.
A full ceasefire, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, took effect last Tuesday after days of mutual strikes. (end)
mw


MENAFN27062025000071011013ID1109733729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search