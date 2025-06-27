Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Suspends Family Reunification For Refugees With Subsidiary Protection


2025-06-27 03:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, June 27 (KUNA) -- The German Parliament approved on Friday a draft law to suspend family reunification procedures for refugees granted subsidiary protection for a period of two years.
The measure, which affects approximately 389,000 people primarily from Syria, passed with 444 votes in favor and 135 against.
Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt defended the decision in a speech before parliament, saying that while Germany remains open to the world, "the capacity of its social, educational, and housing systems has limits," referring to the strain on cities and municipalities reaching their maximum capacity.
Under the new law, refugees with subsidiary protection may remain in Germany, but will be prohibited from bringing their families for two years.
Germany has accommodated over one million refugees, primarily from Syria and Afghanistan, followed by more than one million Ukrainians who arrived after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022. (end)
