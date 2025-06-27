403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Suspends Family Reunification For Refugees With Subsidiary Protection
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, June 27 (KUNA) -- The German Parliament approved on Friday a draft law to suspend family reunification procedures for refugees granted subsidiary protection for a period of two years.
The measure, which affects approximately 389,000 people primarily from Syria, passed with 444 votes in favor and 135 against.
Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt defended the decision in a speech before parliament, saying that while Germany remains open to the world, "the capacity of its social, educational, and housing systems has limits," referring to the strain on cities and municipalities reaching their maximum capacity.
Under the new law, refugees with subsidiary protection may remain in Germany, but will be prohibited from bringing their families for two years.
Germany has accommodated over one million refugees, primarily from Syria and Afghanistan, followed by more than one million Ukrainians who arrived after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022. (end)
anj
The measure, which affects approximately 389,000 people primarily from Syria, passed with 444 votes in favor and 135 against.
Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt defended the decision in a speech before parliament, saying that while Germany remains open to the world, "the capacity of its social, educational, and housing systems has limits," referring to the strain on cities and municipalities reaching their maximum capacity.
Under the new law, refugees with subsidiary protection may remain in Germany, but will be prohibited from bringing their families for two years.
Germany has accommodated over one million refugees, primarily from Syria and Afghanistan, followed by more than one million Ukrainians who arrived after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022. (end)
anj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment