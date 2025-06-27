Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WHO: Medical Evacuations From Gaza Sharply Decline Since March Due To Israeli Restrictions


2025-06-27 03:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 27 (KUNA) -- Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed Friday that intensified Israeli restrictions on Gaza since March 18 caused a sharp drop in medical evacuations, with only 294 patients evacuated despite over 10,000 urgently needing care.
Speaking at a press conference in Geneva Ghebreyesus warned of a "near-total collapse of the health system in the Gaza Strip" with no hospitals currently operating in the north of Gaza or in Rafah and only 17 out of 36 hospitals partially functional across the Strip.
"The situation in Gaza is beyond catastrophic," stressing severe shortages of fuel water and medical supplies and highlighting the growing pressure on hospitals in Gaza.
"In the past two weeks alone 500 people were killed while trying to access food at non-UN distribution points leading to a surge in injuries that is overwhelming Gaza's remaining hospitals" he added.
Ghebreyesus further stressed that everyone in Gaza is going hungry worsening their vulnerability to disease reporting that since the beginning of the year an average of 112 children per day have been admitted for treatment of acute malnutrition.
He also reported that the WHO had recently retrieved fuel supplies from its warehouses helping support some hospitals adding that earlier this week WHO managed to deliver medical supplies into Gaza for the first time since March 2.
Ghebreyesus has also welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israeli occupation and Iran expressing hope it would hold, noting that Iran had recorded over 600 deaths and 5,000 injuries between June 13 and 25. (end)
