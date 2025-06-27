Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Attacks In West Bank


2025-06-27 03:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 27 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday expressed the State of Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli settlers attacks on a number of villages and cities in the occupied West Bank.
The terrorist attack targeted the village of Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah, and resulted in a number of Palestinian martyrs and wounded.
In a statement, the ministry affirmed that the recurrence of such practices would undermine the prospects for peace and drag the region into further violence and chaos.
It called for halting these violations and ensuring international protection for Palestinian civilians under humanitarian law.
The Ministry reaffirmed Kuwait's firm support for a Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
ajr


MENAFN27062025000071011013ID1109733723

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search