Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Attacks In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 27 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday expressed the State of Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli settlers attacks on a number of villages and cities in the occupied West Bank.
The terrorist attack targeted the village of Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah, and resulted in a number of Palestinian martyrs and wounded.
In a statement, the ministry affirmed that the recurrence of such practices would undermine the prospects for peace and drag the region into further violence and chaos.
It called for halting these violations and ensuring international protection for Palestinian civilians under humanitarian law.
The Ministry reaffirmed Kuwait's firm support for a Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
