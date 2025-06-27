BCC Research Projects 5% CAGR For Global Polyester Resin Market Through 2029
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$12.5 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$16.6 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2029
|
Segments covered
|
Type, Form, End Use, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the
World (RoW)
|
Market drivers
|
. Rising demand from construction and automotive
industries.
. Growing innovations in composite technology.
. Increasing demand from coating applications.
. Growing surge for biobased and sustainable polyester
resin.
. Expansion into renewable energy.
Interesting facts:
-
Polyester resins are increasingly becoming requisite materials in 3D printing applications.
These compounds are formed by incorporating additives into their plastics during compounding.
This process offers new possibilities of building uniquely designed parts and components.
Emerging startups
-
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Next Co. Inc.: This Japanese company was established in 2024 through a merger of Japan Finechem and Japan UPICA. It specializes in manufacturing coating solutions, offering radical polymerization resins such as unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins, and urethane acrylate resins, which are widely applied in the field of composite materials.
3N Composite Products LLP - Founded in 2019, 3N began operations in both manufacturing and distribution of chemicals. It started providing business-to-business solutions for users of industrial and specialty chemicals. The company offers unsaturated polyester resins and vinyl ester resins.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
. The estimated size of the polyester resin market will be $16.6 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 5.0%. Which segments are covered in the report?
. The polyester resin market is segmented based on type, form, end-user, and region. Which end-user segment will be dominant through 2029?
. The building and construction segment in the polyester resin will continue to dominate the market through the forecast period. Which region has the largest share of the market?
. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.
Market leaders include:
-
ALLNEX GMBH
AOC
BASF
COVESTRO AG
DIC CORP.
EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO.
ETERNAL MATERIALS CO. LTD.
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
INEOS
INTERPLASTIC CORP.
LERG S.A.
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORP.
ORGI CHEMIE LLC.
POLYNT S.P.A.
QUALIPOLY CHEMICAL CORP.
Related reports include:
The Global Market for Composites: Resins, Fillers, Reinforcements, Natural Fibers and Nanocomposites : The report covers globally used composites and segments the market into reinforcement materials, resins, fillers, nanocomposites, and natural fibers. It analyzes key regions, trends, regulations, and the market strategies leading companies. The focus is on commercially applied composite technologies, excluding those still in the lab stage. Market size reflects revenue from industrial-scale technologies.
Global Bio-based Composite Material Market : This report covers composite types, resin types, and fiber types of bio-based composite materials, along with key end-use industries. It also includes detailed information on the materials and their users. The global market is segmented by type (wood fiber and non-wood fiber), fiber type (wood fiber, hemp, flax, and others), resin type (polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC, and others), end use (construction, transportation, industrial, consumer goods, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW).
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to purchase one, contact [email protected] .
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
Contact Us
Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 781-489-7301
For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.
Logo:
SOURCE BCC Research LLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment