CWB Wealth Announces Risk Rating Change To CWB Onyx North American Equity Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CWB Wealth Management Ltd. (“ CWB WM ”), the manager of the CWB Onyx North American Equity Fund (the“ Fund ”), announced today the following risk rating change:

CWB Mutual Fund Current Rating New Rating Direction of Change CWB Onyx North American Equity

Fund Low to Medium Medium Higher



This change became effective on June 27, 2025, and will be reflected in the Fund's renewal fund facts, which are expected to be filed on or about June 27, 2025.

CWB WM reviews the risk rating for the Fund on an annual basis, or if there has been a material change to the Fund's investment objectives or investment strategies. The above noted change is the result of an annual review and is not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of the Fund.

CWB WM uses the standardized investment risk classification methodology contained in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds.

About CWB Wealth Management

CWB WM is a subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, a diversified financial services group providing specialized services in business and personal banking, trust and wealth management across Canada. CWB WM provides discretionary portfolio management and investment advisory services, as well as financial planning products and services. We provide a range of investment services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors including mutual funds, pooled funds and separately managed accounts.

For further information about CWB WM or the Fund, please visit , email us at ..., or call us at 1-855-292-9655.