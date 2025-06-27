CWB Wealth Announces Risk Rating Change To CWB Onyx North American Equity Fund
|CWB Mutual Fund
|Current Rating
|New Rating
|Direction of Change
| CWB Onyx North American Equity
Fund
|Low to Medium
|Medium
|Higher
This change became effective on June 27, 2025, and will be reflected in the Fund's renewal fund facts, which are expected to be filed on or about June 27, 2025.
CWB WM reviews the risk rating for the Fund on an annual basis, or if there has been a material change to the Fund's investment objectives or investment strategies. The above noted change is the result of an annual review and is not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of the Fund.
CWB WM uses the standardized investment risk classification methodology contained in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds.
About CWB Wealth Management
CWB WM is a subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, a diversified financial services group providing specialized services in business and personal banking, trust and wealth management across Canada. CWB WM provides discretionary portfolio management and investment advisory services, as well as financial planning products and services. We provide a range of investment services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors including mutual funds, pooled funds and separately managed accounts.
For more information:
For further information about CWB WM or the Fund, please visit , email us at ..., or call us at 1-855-292-9655.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment