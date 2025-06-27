Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With Liberian Minister Of Agriculture Nuetah
On June 26th , Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture of Liberia.
Yin briefed on the relevant information of the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, and expressed that China is willing to strengthen agricultural cooperation between the two countries, deepening the bilateral relations.
Dr. Nuetah said that the Liberian side thanks China for its strong support for Liberia's development and looks forward to continuing to strengthen cooperation with China on agricultural mechanization and modernization.
