Plamondon Hospitality Partners Finalizes Key Land Acquisition In Downtown Frederick

"Now that we've secured ownership of the site, we can take full control of the next phase," said Peter Plamondon, Jr., Co-President of Plamondon Hospitality Partners. "This purchase represents more than just land-it's the final piece needed to move from planning into action. We're grateful to the Randall family for their meaningful support in helping get us to this point."

Previously owned by the Randall family, the land is part of a larger site identified in 2012 through a competitive RFP issued by the City of Frederick for a public-private hotel and conference center. Since then, the project has progressed through an oftentimes complex and collaborative process involving local and state officials.

"Owning the land unlocks the next critical milestone: groundbreaking," said Jeff Plamondon, Director of Real Estate and Business Development at Plamondon Hospitality Partners. "We're deeply grateful to our State, County, and City partners involved for their unwavering belief in what this hotel and conference center will mean for the region."

While the full site plan includes restoration of the Trolley Building and repurposing of the Eagles Building, Plamondon's land purchase does not include those structures, both of which are owned and managed separately by the Randall family. Once a trolley station, the building at 200 E Patrick Street is being redeveloped as a mixed-use commercial space, with completion expected in 2026. Meanwhile, 216 E Patrick Street-the former home of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles-will become The Banyan, a new restaurant, event venue, and rooftop bar. The newly acquired land surrounding these sites will house the hotel and conference center footprint, making them integral to the broader redevelopment vision.

"The Randall family has owned portions of the property at 200 E Patrick Street for 208 years. We are thrilled that this property can now be a part of such an exciting redevelopment project. Plamondon Hospitality Partners and my family are working closely with public officials across all levels to ensure this project lives up to its potential and contributes to the ongoing growth and evolution of Downtown Frederick," said William Randall, President of Randall CAP.

The future hotel and conference center will fill a long-recognized gap in Frederick's hospitality and event infrastructure by offering much-needed, high-quality space for conferences, weddings, conventions, and corporate gatherings-all with on-site overnight accommodations.

"This is about bringing something to Frederick that doesn't exist today," said Peter Plamondon. "The hotel and conference center will have a meaningful impact on the city, county, and region-which is exactly why leaders at every level have chosen to invest in the project. Ownership of the land removes the last major hurdle from a process standpoint and puts us in a position to bring this shared vision to life."

Plamondon Hospitality Partners is a family-owned hotel management and development company headquartered in Frederick, Maryland. With a growing portfolio of award-winning hotels across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, the company is recognized for its commitment to community, employee development, and high-quality guest experiences. For more information, visit .

