Republic Goldfields Inc. Announces Filing Of Outstanding Financial Statements And Application For Revocation Of CTO

Republic Goldfields Inc. ("Republic Goldfields" or the"Company") announces that it has filed all outstanding continuous disclosure documents and paid all applicable late filing fees in connection with the failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO") issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on June 4, 2025.

The FFCTO was issued as a result of the Company's delay in filing its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), and CEO and CFO certifications for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Company confirms that, as of June 26, 2025, its interim financial statements, interim MD&A, and CEO and CFO certifications (Form 52-109FV2) for the period ended March 31, 2025 have all been filed on SEDAR+, and all outstanding late filing fees in Québec and British Columbia have been paid.

The Company has submitted a formal application to the AMF for a full revocation of the FFCTO. Once the AMF revokes the order, the reciprocal cease trade orders in all applicable Canadian jurisdictions, including British Columbia, will also be lifted. The Company will issue a further news release upon receipt of the revocation order and, if applicable, confirmation that trading in the Company's securities may resume.

About Republic Goldfields Inc.

Republic Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian resource company incorporated in Ontario, focused on identifying and executing value-creating corporate transactions. The Company is not presently listed on any stock exchange and remains focused on pursuing a corporate transaction to create shareholder value. Management continues to evaluate all available strategic alternatives and capital sources to support future operations and corporate development.

Additional information is available on SEDAR+ at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

REPUBLIC GOLDFIELDS INC.

Richard Paolone

Chief Executive Officer and Director T: 416-258-3059

E: ...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not statements of historical fact, including future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs regarding future performance, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated timing and outcome of the revocation of the cease trade order, potential resumption of trading of the Company's securities, future business activities, strategic alternatives, and sources of capital. The use of words such as“will,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions at the time such statements are made, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals; general economic and market conditions; the availability of financing; the impact of public health crises; unplanned departure of key personnel; disputes, claims and insurance limitations; changes in government regulation; tax rules; and other risks of the mining and resource sector. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

