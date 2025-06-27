Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE: 4 Rescued In Abu Dhabi After Jet Skis Run Aground In Shallow Water

2025-06-27 02:36:49
Four people have been rescued after their jet skis ran aground in shallow waters off the coast of Abu Dhabi.

When marine vehicles run aground, it means they have hit the seabed, with the vehicle occasionally getting stuck.

The National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with the Coast Guard of the National Guard, rescued those individuals and transported them to the nearest hospital.

The National Guard Command urged all seagoers to ensure their marine vessels are safe and in good working condition, to conduct regular maintenance checks, and to follow safety protocols strictly.

It also emphasised the importance of carrying essential rescue equipment and contacting the maritime emergency line (996) in case of any emergencies.

