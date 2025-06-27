Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sharjah: Man Helps Extinguish Fire With Own Crane, Honoured For Heroic Act

An Asian resident of Sharjah has been awarded for his heroic act of assisting in extinguishing a vehicle fire .

Brigadier Yousef Obaid Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, honoured the man after he volunteered to use his private vehicle - a crane - to help extinguish the fire.

The fire erupted in a waste transportation company's vehicle in one of the industrial areas of the emirate. As soon as he saw the blaze, he volunteered his own crane to be used with Civil Defence vehicles.

His act helped reduce the chances of the fire spreading and facilitated the firefighters' task of controlling the fire in record time with no casualties.

Brigadier Al Shamsi praised the resident's courage and quick action, stressing that his efforts reflect a societal awareness that contributes to supporting Civil Defence efforts and reducing losses.

