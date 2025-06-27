Iran-Israel Ceasefire: Some UAE Residents Resume Summer Travel Plans As Airfare Dips

A slight decrease in airfares following the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel has brought welcome relief to UAE residents, many of whom had postponed their summer travel plans due to safety concerns and soaring ticket prices.

With stability returning to the region, families are now booking last-minute trips to their home countries, while others are opting for short staycations within the UAE.

“People who didn't book earlier are now going ahead because airfares have come down slightly after the ceasefire,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism.“Many who didn't cancel are sticking with their plans, while those who did are rebooking. We have even seen some shift to domestic tourism - there's no longer the same stress around travel."

The cancellation were due to weeks of uncertainty sparked by the conflict between Iran and Israel, which escalated dramatically after the US launched missile attack on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities.

The conflict led to temporary airspace closures, flight diversions, and widespread concern among travelers. Many residents, especially those with children or elderly parents, decided to postpone their travel plans, fearing the situation could worsen or drag on for weeks.

Airlines resume operations

However, the announcement of a ceasefire and the rapid resumption of commercial flights have helped restore confidence. Major airlines resumed operations within hours of the ceasefire, and travel demand has since started to normalise.

Dubai Airports announced on June 26 that the next two weeks will be exceptionally busy . Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expected to handle over 265,000 passengers daily, with more than 3.4 million travellers passing through between June 27 and July 9. July 5 is projected to be the peak travel day. Emirates Airline also issued a summer travel advisory , estimating over 30,000 outbound passengers per day between June 26 and June 30.

Safety in travel

For many, the decision to travel again has hinged on timing and caution. Rahul Iyer, a Dubai-based finance professional, had initially planned a family trip to Chennai on June 30. "Once the news of the missile strikes broke out, I held off booking,” he said.

"With two young children, I wasn't willing to take any risks,” he said.“But after the ceasefire was announced and things went back to normal, I wanted to travel. Airfare prices had dipped slightly, so I rebooked for July 3. It just felt right to wait it out.”

Others chose to remain in the UAE altogether, prioritising safety over travel.“When I saw how quickly the situation was escalating, with more countries possibly getting involved, I cancelled our trip to Pakistan,” said Fatima Salim, a resident of BM Tower in Al Nahda, Sharjah.

“We have always seen how the UAE looks after its residents during emergencies, so we felt safer staying here. Maybe we'll do a staycation in Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah instead," she added.

That sense of security and confidence in the UAE's crisis response is something many residents now value more than ever.

“Everything was so uncertain a few days ago. Flights were getting delayed or rerouted, and we didn't want to get stuck abroad,” said Iyer.