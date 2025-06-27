Nari Shakti By NANDA Ignites Dubai With A Powerful Celebration Of Indian Culture And Womanhood
In a dazzling celebration of Indian culture, classical art, and feminine strength, Nari Shakti – meaning "Power of Women" – took center stage in Dubai, leaving over 1,500 attendees deeply moved. Conceived and executed entirely by women, this landmark event featured more than 100 Indian classical dancers from across the UAE, presenting 15 captivating performances, culminating in the breathtaking Bharatanatyam production Agni Kanye.
Masterminded by visionary choreographer and cultural ambassador Guru Iswarya Bharadwaj, founder of NANDA Performing Arts Centre and Gulf Indian Performing Arts & Music Society (GIPAMS), the event showcased the UAE's dedication to nurturing artistic excellence, community spirit, and gender empowerment.
The highlight, Agni Kanye, portrayed the life and emotional journey of Draupadi - an iconic symbol of resilience, dignity, and divine strength. The production featured performers ranging in age from 5 to 50, demonstrating intergenerational collaboration and the unifying power of the arts.
This grand showcase, supported by Indian People's Forum (IPF) and several local organisations and brands, was a testament to grassroots creativity -complete with handmade props, original costumes, and all-women-led planning and execution. The evening also featured inclusive exhibits from people of determination and women creators.
As part of the celebration, the Nari Shakti title was conferred upon three inspiring women:
- Karthika Vaidyanathan, Filmfare award-winning Carnatic singer
Puja Unni, accomplished classical dancer Renuka Parameshwar, dedicated Carnatic music teacher
"Nari Shakti is more than a show, it's a movement," said Iswarya Bharadwaj."I envision launching corporate wellness programmes driven by the arts, counselling aspiring artists, and performing for the Rulers of the UAE to honour their inclusive vision and unwavering support for culture and women."
Having performed across 500+ global stages, including the UK Parliament and Expo 2020 Dubai, Iswarya's journey from a humble upbringing in the UAE to becoming a celebrated global performer is a reflection of the Emirates' inclusive and aspirational ethos.
