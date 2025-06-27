Kiara Advani Appears Fierce, Powerful In First Look Poster Of 'War 2'
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is all set to join the Yash Raj Films spy universe with War 2, has shared her first-look poster from the film.
Fans were enthralled after they witnessed the never-seen-before look of their favourite actor from the movie.
War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars NT Rama Rao Junior and Hrithik Roshan in the lead.
The poster showed her in all black, pairing an open long trench coat with leather pants.
The actress exuded bossy vibes as she held a gun while aiming at a distance.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared her first look poster from the film.
Along with Advani's first-look poster, the makers of War 2 have also released the first looks of the lead actors, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
War 2 will debut in IMAX theatres across major international markets.
A special teaser for the IMAX release of War 2 has already begun playing in theatres globally.
