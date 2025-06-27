Kajol Thinks Listening Is Most Powerful Parenting Tool

As she gears up for the release of her mythological horror debut Maa, Bollywood actor Kajol opened up about a different kind of fear - one that every mother knows too well.

"My children are much older now. I have taught them a lot of skills. So now I will have to trust my upbringing," Kajol said when asked how she balances protecting her children and allowing them to face their own fears.

"Look, I have taught you for so long, now it's time for you to learn your lesson and to practise it."

It's a philosophy of parenting that echoes the essence of Maa - a film about a mother fighting ancient evils to protect her daughter.

But in real life, Kajol believes parenting teenagers is as much about listening as it is about guiding.

"Sometimes just listening to them makes them also see your point of view and makes you also see their point of view," she said. "So, I guess listening is the most powerful parenting tool."

Speaking about the most vulnerable period of motherhood, Kajol offered a moving reflection. "The first day that the child is born in this world is the first day that the mother is born in the world as well."

Describing those initial few months as the toughest, Kajol revealed the immense pressure mothers face to prove their worth, both to themselves and to the world.

"There's a pressure on a mother that... no one can question me whether I am a good mother or not. You have to do superhuman things like not sleeping for six months and still have a happy face," Kajol said.

In a way, that relentless strength mirrors her upcoming role in Maa, where Kajol plays a mother confronting supernatural forces rooted in mythology, grief, and legacy.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jio Studios, Maa marks Kajol's foray into the horror genre.

With a stellar cast featuring Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, and Surjyasikha Das, Maa blends mythology and horror to deliver a gripping emotional journey.

The film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali on June 27, 2025.