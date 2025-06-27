Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor Offer Prayers In Rishikesh


2025-06-27 02:36:43
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently paid a visit to the pilgrimage centre of Rishikesh in northern India.

He was accompanied by his brother, the movie producer Boney Kapoor. During their visit, they met with Swami Chidanand Saraswati at Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Boney and Anil Kapoor offered prayers for their late mother.

Anil said he feels blessed whenever he comes to Rishikesh.

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil, Sanjay and Boney Kapoor breathed her last on May 2, 2025, following a brief hospitalisation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She was 90.

A few days after the demise of his mother, Anil took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for those who stood with the family during this tough time.

"The love pouring in from all walks of life has been overwhelming. I truly don't have the words to express how deeply grateful we are," he wrote.

He added, "My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her."

The ace star said how his mother kept the "family close".

"She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends," shared the Animal actor. "Her love reached far and wide, and it's clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts."

