National Planning Council Announces Launch Of Revamped Qatar Open Data Portal

DOHA: In a move aimed at strengthening data governance and fostering institutional integration in the management of government information, the National Statistics Center (NSC) at the National Planning Council (NPC) organised yesterday, 26 June, a forum themed:“Toward Integrated National Data Governance: Achievements, Partnerships, and Sustainable Support.”

The event serves as a strategic initiative by the Council to engage directly with planning, quality, and IT departments across ministries and government agencies, under the broader umbrella of the National Data and Statistics Strategy.

Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, inaugurated the forum with a speech in which he stated:“The National Data Program - a key component of the National Strategy for Data and Statistics - has achieved significant milestones in recent periods, in alignment with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy. Among the most notable achievements is the issuance of the National Data Policy, approved by the National Planning Council. This policy has laid the foundation for principles of governance, integration, and shared responsibility in the management and governance of data.”

He also announced the launch of the newly revamped Qatar Open Data Portal, saying:“We are pleased to announce the launch of the Qatar Open Data Platform in its new form, now featuring more than 1,100 datasets covering a wide range of sectors. Open data has become a decisive factor in attracting foreign investment and facilitating informed economic decision-making, which directly contributes to achieving the targets of economic growth and diversification.” Through this regularly convened forum, the NSC seeks to share updates on the National Data Program and foster inter-agency cooperation mechanisms designed to activate effective data governance and management practices, and showcase projects related to national data governance platforms.

In addition, the Center is using the forum to respond to government entities' inquiries, clarify their roles and responsibilities in implementing the National Data Governance Program, and highlight the technical and training support it offers to ensure that institutional efforts align with national data policies.

The forum marks a continuation of the National Planning Council's broader efforts, following the launch of the National Data and Statistics Strategy last May, under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chair of the National Planning Council. The strategy has since served as a springboard for a series of ambitious national initiatives aimed at modernizing the country's data ecosystem.

The forum placed particular focus on the progress made in developing tools under the National Data Governance Program, most notably the Open Data Platform. A visual presentation showcased the platform's technical architecture and operational objectives, outlining how to advance transparency by making government data publicly accessible in line with international best practices. Such efforts are expected to foster innovation and build trust with the public.