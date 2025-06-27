Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S&P 500 Hits All-Time High On US-China Trade Progress

2025-06-27 02:34:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New York: The S&P 500 rose to an all-time high Friday morning aa US and Chinese representatives confirmed progress towards a trade deal and markets absorbed mixed US economic data.

About 20 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 stood at 6,161.77, up 0.3 percent and above the index's all-time closing high.

