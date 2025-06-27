Bob Hilliard Releases Statement Regarding The American Bank Center Naming Rights

Bob and Catherine Hilliard

Hilliard Law is a Texas law firm with a national reputation for relentlessly pursuing justice.

Official Statement from Bob Hilliard :"We are honored to move forward with the exclusive, final negotiations with OVG to assume the naming rights to the American Bank Center. But this moment is about far more than a name on a building - it's a reflection of our deep, daily commitment to Corpus Christi, the city we've continually called home for more than 40 years. It's where we live, work, volunteer daily, and raise our children. For us, this partnership isn't transactional - it's personal. We enter into the next stage of this process with grateful hearts, honorable intentions, and with the best interests of Corpus Christi in mind."About Hilliard Law:Hilliard Law, formerly Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG), is a nationally renowned law firm based in Corpus Christi, TX. With a history of success in personal injury and mass tort litigation, Hilliard Law is committed to providing aggressive representation and seeking justice for its clients. Bob Hilliard, owner and founding partner, has led Hilliard Law to the forefront of national trial law firms. Having tried over 150 jury trials, Mr. Hilliard is also a two-time winner of the National Law Journal's prestigious Elite Trial Lawyer of the Year award for product liability and motor vehicles and has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for the past 20 years. Mr. Hilliard is double board-certified and recognized as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the United States. In 2024 alone, Hilliard Law secured over 575 million dollars in verdicts and settlements.

