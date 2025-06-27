Passage Of Budget Act Of 2025 Marks Victory For LGBTQ+ Health

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) California LGBTQ+ Leaders Rejoice as Legislature, Governor Maintain LGBTQ+ Health Equity and Reproductive Justice Funding in 2025 State Budget

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, California's Health Equity Coalition applauds the passage of the Budget Act of 2025, a testament to the power of principled compromise and determined leadership. The budget agreement was reached through robust negotiations between Governor Gavin Newsom and leaders of the California State Senate and Assembly, and restores over $40 million in vital health equity funding and reflects a shared commitment to protecting the well-being of LGBTQ+ and other underserved Californians.The final budget restores funding to the California Department of Public Health's Office of Health Equity (CDPH-OHE), reversing proposed cuts to essential programs such as the California Reducing Disparities Project, the LBTQ+ Health Equity Initiative, the Reproductive Justice Fund, and services supporting LGBTQ+ foster youth. These restorations ensure that more than 68 community-based organizations across California can continue delivering life-saving care and culturally competent services to LGBTQ+ individuals, communities of color, and other underserved populations.“Today, LGBTQ+ health equity is more than a promise-it's a protected priority,” said Tony Hoang, Executive Director of Equality California.“Amid serious budget challenges and growing threats from the federal government, Governor Newsom and the California Legislature chose to stand with our community. By protecting this critical funding, they've ensured LGBTQ+ people across the state can continue to access the care, services, and support they need to survive and thrive. We're deeply grateful for their leadership.”Throughout a challenging fiscal year marked by a $12 billion deficit, the Legislature stood firm in the belief that California's long-standing promise to health equity must be honored and not abandoned. The final budget plan was passed by both houses and now stands as a beacon of hope for communities throughout the state.“This budget decision reflects a clear understanding that the well-being of LGBTQ+ people is integral to the health and future of California as a whole.” said Dannie Ceseña, MPH, Director of the California LGBTQ+ Health and Human Services Network.“In a time when economic pressures threaten crucial programs and services, the restoration of these funds affirms that equity requires real, sustained investment.”The Health Equity Coalition is particularly grateful to the Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus, legislative leadership, and for the dedication of the Budget Committee members and staff in both the Senate and Assembly, whose leadership ensured that critical programs for transgender, nonbinary, BIPOC, and rural communities will remain intact.“Today's budget deal is a victory for compassion and common sense,” said Joey Espinoza-Hernández, Director of Policy and Community Building at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.“These programs are lifelines for those who too often fall through the cracks of our health systems. We thank our state leaders for rising to the moment.”We're grateful to our state leaders for restoring this critical funding for programs that support LGBTQ+ and vulnerable patients,” said Jodi Hicks, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California.“As federal protections erode, California must remain a beacon for reproductive justice and health equity.”The Coalition now looks ahead to working with the CDPH-OHE on implementation and oversight, ensuring that these restored investments translate into continued progress toward a more just and equitable California.

