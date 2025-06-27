LUX Infusion Expands Hours & Resources To Better Serve Seasonal Travelers & Year-Round Patients

LUX Infusion

LUX Infusion Anchorage Clinic & Team

LUX Infusion Palmer Welcomes Summer Travelers

Longer Hours & New Guide Support Access to IV Therapy That Fits Patients' Busy Lives

- Lisa BruceANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As demand for outpatient infusion grows in The Last Frontier, LUX Infusion is updating its clinic hours and patient resources to meet the infusion care needs of Alaska residents and out-of-state visitors.Beginning in August, expanded hours at the LUX Anchorage and Palmer clinics will offer greater flexibility and improved access to specialty treatments for a wider range of patients.MORE AVAILABILITY, MORE FLEXIBILITYOn August 1, 2025, LUX Infusion in Anchorage and Palmer will be open five days a week to expand appointment availability, continue supporting our local patients, and accommodate more summer travelers in the area. This includes one Saturday a month.This change has created several additional weekday appointment blocks while opening up weekend slots, with built-in flexibility to handle varying treatment schedules, travel timelines, and provider referrals. The goal is to make it easier for both local and visiting patients to stay on track with their care.LUX's expanded hours are expected to alleviate scheduling bottlenecks and improve continuity of care for those managing chronic or complex medical conditions while living in or visiting Alaska.WELCOMING SUMMER TRAVELERS FOR INFUSION THERAPYSummer tends to bring more travelers to Alaska, and LUX Infusion is ready to welcome those visitors seeking IV therapy during their travels. Whether work, family, adventure, or anything else brings IV therapy patients to Alaska, LUX is well-equipped to meet their infusion needs, with extended hours in Anchorage and Palmer, as well as:>> 3 conveniently located outpatient infusion clinics (Fairbanks, AK, is home to the third LUX clinic).>> A wide range of FDA-approved medications available for specialty infusion>> Experienced, compassionate infusion nurses and trusted patient navigators>> Private, spa-like suites, designed for optimal comfort>> Special luxury touches, like paraffin hand wax treatments, under-eye masks, heated blankets, aromatherapy, calming music, and moreWith a strong focus on patient coordination, LUX routinely works with out-of-state providers to ensure proper documentation, referrals, and continuity of care for visiting patients.NEW TRAVEL RESOURCE FOR INFUSION PATIENTSAs part of its ongoing commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care, LUX Infusion has released a new online resource for travelers titled, How to Get Medical Infusions While Traveling . The guide:>> Answers common questions about getting medical infusions while traveling to another city or state>> Shares tips on how to find reliable infusion clinics away from home and what to do before traveling>> Provides a checklist for travelers who need medical infusions, so they don't overlook any key steps>> Highlights where travelers in Alaska can find support for their medical infusion needs.This resource is just one step in LUX Infusion's broader effort to empower patients with clear, practical information and make infusion care more accessible, wherever life takes them.ABOUT LUX INFUSIONLUX Infusion is a physician-founded outpatient infusion provider serving communities across Alaska. With clinics in Anchorage, Palmer, and Fairbanks, LUX Infusion delivers high-quality specialty infusions in a calm, welcoming environment. Each location offers private suites, flexible scheduling, and an experienced team committed to making the infusion experience comfortable, efficient, and clinically sound.Collaborating closely with referring providers, specialists, and insurers, the LUX team takes pride in coordinating care for both local and traveling patients.Discover why LUX Infusion is trusted nationwide for exceptional care, high-quality medical infusions, and patient-centric experiences by visiting LUX online or reaching out to the LUX team today.

