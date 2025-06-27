MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Prime Minister Paetongtarn Positions Thailand as Regional AI Ethics Leader: Official Launch of AIGPC at the UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025

BANGKOK, June 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Thailand has affirmed its commitment to ethical and inclusive artificial intelligence by hosting the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025, a Center to Support AI for Economy, Society, and Human Rights at Centara Grand at CentralWorld from June 24 to 27. The event brought together representatives from 104 countries. In her keynote speech, H.E. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated, “AI is no longer the future, it is the power shaping our present,” emphasizing that Thailand is ready to lead the region in ensuring AI serves the public good and leaves no one behind.







The Prime Minister outlined Thailand's three key AI priorities: harnessing AI for positive impact in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and education; addressing threats such as disinformation and deepfakes; and putting people at the center of the AI transition. She stressed that AI must support workers, not replace them, and urged investment in reskilling to protect human dignity.

Thailand's National AI Strategy, led by the National AI Committee, aims to drive social and economic transformation through AI by 2027, targeting at least 4 billion baht in value creation. A central focus is on empowering SMEs to apply AI tools that lower costs, boost productivity, and enhance global competitiveness.

During the Forum, the Prime Minister also held a bilateral meeting with Ms. Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO . Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on AI ethics, with Thailand's AI Governance Practice Center (AIGPC) designated as a key regional partner. AIGPC will support capacity building, certification programs, and knowledge-sharing across Asia-Pacific.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Mr. Prasert Chandraruangthong, reaffirmed Thailand's alignment with UNESCO's ethical AI framework. Thailand has adopted the Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) to evaluate its AI readiness, which will inform future investments and policy development.

To engage the public, Thailand is also organizing Bangkok AI Week 2025 under the theme “AI Powered Nation: Unleashing the Digital Economy for All,” featuring exhibitions, workshops, and interactive events across the city.

