XRP Revisits Support Zone

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) XRP bearish case

XRP revisits its key $2.0845 to $2.0360 support zone , which consists of the mid-April to June lows.

Were it to give way on a daily chart closing basis , the early April and late February lows at $1.9604 to $1.9509 may be revisited and perhaps even Sunday's $1.9096 trough.

Downside pressure will remain in play while the 25 June high at $2.2295 is not overcome. If so, the $2.3300 to $2.3381 resistance area may be back in play.

XRP bullish case

Provided that the $2.0845 to $2.0360 support zone underpins on a daily chart closing basis and a rise above the 25 June high at $2.2295 takes place, the $2.3300 to $2.3381 resistance area would be eyed.

In this case, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $2.3690 is likely to be reached as well and, if overcome, the 23 May high at $2.4801 too.

Further up lies the May peak at $2.6542.

XRP/USD chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

