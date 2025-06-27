Geneva Secondary Schools To Ban Mobile Phones
The measure aims to preserve the quality of learning, the mental health of students and encourage social interaction.
Mobile phones are already banned in elementary schools and partially in middle schools, the Department of Public Education (DIP) said, adding that the rules and sanctions vary from school to school, during lunch breaks or before lessons.
The DIP has therefore decided to go one step further and impose a total ban, and is strengthening and harmonising sanctions to ensure equal treatment. Sanctions range from confiscation of the phone to exclusion from school for half a day.
Personal digital appliances will no longer be allowed for classroom activities, with the exception of specific educational exercises. The goal is not to stigmatise, but to protect young people, inform families and make everyone aware of their responsibilities in terms of digital, the DIP said.
For State Councillor Anne Hiltpold, head of the DIP, schools have a duty to respond to the growing concerns of parents and professionals about the harmful effects of overexposure to screens, such as dropping out of school and cyberbullying.
The Intercantonal Conference of Public Education of French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino (CIIP) recently took a common position aimed at regulating the use of smartphones in schools: these devices must be turned off and handed in during lessons and breaks.More More Swiss education chief wants fewer mobile phones in schools
This content was published on May 23, 2025 The new head of the Swiss cantonal education authority would like to ban mobile phones in schools, apart from use in lessons.Read more: Swiss education chief wants fewer mobile phones in school
