Rio De Janeiro To Host Course On Palestine
Topics will include Palestine's relationship with the Arab world, Syria, Lebanon, Islam, and others. The course will take place in person at the Blooks Bookstore headquarters in the Botafogo neighborhood, with support from the Sleep Institute, Tripoli Cultural, and Tabla publishing house. Each of the four sessions will last two hours.
“One of ICArabe's most well-established activities is its courses on history, culture, arts, and sciences in the Arab world. Due to the rapid political changes in the Middle East over the past year and a half, ICArabe has long wanted not only to offer a current affairs course that could break down the actors involved and revisit the history of the conflict in a didactic way-an effort that has become urgent-but also to expand its activities to cities beyond São Paulo. In this sense, making the course possible through Blooks Bookstore will be an excellent opportunity for us to offer this debate and spread knowledge in Rio de Janeiro,” said political scientist Natália Calfat, president of ICArabe, in a released statement.
The Institute for Arab Culture, which is organizing the course, is a civil, autonomous, and secular entity with a scientific and cultural focus, based in São Paulo. Registration for the full course costs R$200. Those interested can also attend individual classes for R$55 each.
Quick facts:
Course:“The Palestinian Issue – Contemporary Middle East”
Dates: August 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2025 (Mondays), at 7 p.m.
Location: Blooks Bookstore – Botafogo – Praia de Botafogo, 316 (inside the cinema gallery) – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
For more information, visit the site do Icarabe
Translated by Guilherme MirandaMarcos Carrieri/ANBA
