403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Panama Scam Alert - Fake News Regarding Traffic Tickets Issued -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) BEWARE: What people have been receiving on WhatsApp looks like a traffic ticket notice with a link to pay it (see photo below). Some folks have become suspicious as they weren't involved in any traffic violations, some don't own or drive a vehicle, some have a vehicle registered in their significant other's name etc. Nevertheless, just to be safe, some people have visited their municipal building or place to pay traffic tickets to check, and were told that it was a scam, and they had no such infractions. Unfortunately some folks have paid the $10 fake ticket as a“nuisance fee” and subsequently their credit card was charged more money than the $10 fee. One individual had a $350 charge on their credit card from these scammers. Therefore cancelling that card and ordering a new one might be your only option. Below is a typical WhatsApp that you might receive. The +63 area code is from the Philippines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment