When Parents Break The Educational Mold: Homeschooling In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Recently, the Ministry of Education (Meduca) renewed its call to educators who have been on strike during the first quarter of the school year to resume their activities. Many teachers ignored the call. There is low attendance of educators in classrooms. The institution firmly assures them that“They will not be sanctioned or fired from the moment they return,” adding that as evidence of this, none of those who have returned to their classes have faced administrative measures. However, at this time of year and at the beginning of the second quarter, teacher attendance in classrooms is low. There are also few students. The situation is worrying for parents. The Ministry of Education (Meduca) reported that the teacher who remains on strike will be subject to administrative proceedings, will be notified of his or her suspension, and a new teacher will be appointed.

Striking Teachers will be Replaced: 10,000 Applicants are Already Seeking Appointments

The Comptroller General of the Republic, Anel Flores pictured above, confirmed that the withholding of salaries will continue for some 7,500 educators who continue to strike in rejection of Law 462 of the Social Security Fund (CSS). Flores explained that approximately 5,500 teachers who continued working during the strike have had their pay restored.

Homeschooling was once seen as an unusual option, but it has gained popularity in Panama and around the world. Since 2021, Law 245 regulates this educational modality in the country, offering families a flexible alternative to addressing issues such as bullying, lack of access to quality schools, and the need to adapt learning to individual rhythms. Homeschooling, as it's popularly known, used to be quite unusual and associated with a hippie lifestyle. Today, the situation has changed. In 2025, the United States recorded nearly 4 million homeschooled children, a 60% increase from 2019! And Panama isn't far behind. Homeschooling is becoming more widespread. Even the Panamanian government decided to legislate it, and since 2021, Law 245 has been in place, stipulating distance learning. Let's take a look at what it's like in Panama and how to know if it's the best option for your family.

Why are Families Fleeing the Classroom?

Taking children out of a traditional school to homeschool them is not a decision taken lightly. Psychoanalyst Tatiana Trujillo explains how homeschooling“requires us as parents to be more aware of our own patterns and wounds, because the bond with our child is more exposed and less mediated by third parties.” Homeschooling“tests our organization and also our ability to support without invading, to accompany without suffocating, and to not make our child a reflection of our achievements or failures.”

Some Reasons to Homeschool

Bullying, which affects between 18% and 31% of Panamanian youth, according to UNICEF.

Children with special needs.

Mobile families or talented children with schedule conflicts for training.

Distrust in traditional educational quality.

Lack of access to quality schools.

High costs of private schools.

Legality of Homeschooling in Panama

Due to the growing popularity of this system, Law 245 was enacted on October 13, 2021, and regulated by Decree 45 of April 29, 2024.

Many of the decree's practical measures are not yet complete, but this doesn't stop parents. Those who homeschool in Panama use foreign platforms and umbrella schools and then validate their degrees through the Ministry of Education (Meduca). Lizeth Pérez has been homeschooling her children for five years and would like Meduca to“recognize the diversity of educational approaches without imposing a single mold, but at the same time provide support and legal security at every stage of the process.” Homeschooling is a flexible method that adapts to family needs, but many fears and myths remain. Liswill Bello has her oldest son homeschooled and her youngest in a traditional school. For her,“the choice is primarily a matter of time availability to guide and care for my children. It's a matter of family logistics, not being able to have both of them at home.”

Parents' Fears

Although some families are attracted to this system, they wonder if: Won't they socialize? Anabella Olivardía, a mother of five homeschooled children, explains how“learning isn't limited to screens or books; they also have educational experiences such as workshops, visits to exhibitions, museums, fairs, volunteering, etc.” There are parent groups that organize and foster active socialization. Will they learn enough? The U.S. National Homeschool Research Institute reported in 2024 that homeschooled students in the U.S. typically score above average on college entrance exams. Will it be chaos with screens? As Trujillo points out, homeschooling“means regulating themselves without the typical external structures for the child.

And for us as adults, maintaining the parental role without becoming the teacher or too controlling.” This support involves teaching self-regulation and a balance between screens and real life. Will I have the patience to teach them? In Liswill Bello's words:“Homeschooling is a brave decision.” It requires a lot of commitment from the family, but“the most important thing is the child's real and profound learning, being able to support them, being present.” Will I know if they're learning? Some platforms offer traditional metrics, but as Ms. Trujillo points out,“the most important thing to consider is observing their curiosity, their spontaneous associations, and their ability to apply what they've learned to new contexts. It's about giving more value to the questions they ask than the answers they give.”

Is Homeschooling a Good Idea for Your Family?

Homeschooling is a decision that should be thoroughly considered. The responsibility for learning will be 100% on the part of the parents and the child; there's no longer a teacher or school to blame. It involves reorganizing to provide what the child needs. Maybe they're a genius in biology, but struggle with algebra; they find it easier to learn from books than from a video; they need frequent breaks to concentrate; or they'd rather spend two hours on a single subject.

Keys to a Successful Experience:

– Adapt methods to their learning style:“Find the balance between flexibility and structure, as they continue to change at each stage,” as Anabella experiences with her five children.

– Be flexible, use trial and error to see what suits you best: Lizeth confirms this with her triplets:“Although they share the same age, environment, and parents, each one has a unique way of learning, expressing themselves, and seeing the world.”

– Think outside the box: your family is not a school, it's another way of teaching.

Trujillo adds,“Seek support from our peers, parents, and colleagues, diverse exchange environments, and of course, self-care and self-reflection.”

Post-Pandemic Homeschooling and Recommendations

The pandemic forced everyone to try distance learning. For some, it was a disaster; for others, a blessing. The trend is on the rise. In the US, it rose from 5.4% of families in 2020 to 11.1% in 2021. In Chile, validations through open exams increased 338% in 10 years. In France, the Ministry of Education has its own official platform. Panama does not yet have official data. Perhaps the rapid growth of artificial intelligence will accelerate this trend. Trujillo emphasizes that“AI allows for personalized learning like never before, ... it's a powerful tool, but you have to know how to use it.” She also adds that“AI can be a great ally in diversifying content, but it doesn't replace the connection, the desire, or the role of supporting and accompanying our children. Learning doesn't only happen when people respond well, but when they feel seen and supported.” Is it worth the leap? Panamanian regulations are very new, and much remains to be done, yet many families find a solution in this alternative. Homeschooling isn't“easy education”: it's a demanding act of love that demands time, resources, and courage, and for many, it's the only way to give their children the education they need.