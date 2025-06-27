Patient Advocate Foundation Praises SCOTUS Decision Upholding Preventative Care Provision In Affordable Care Act

HAMPTON, Va., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Advocate Foundation (PAF), a national non-profit charity provided free case management and financial assistance to patients nationwide, today praised the Supreme Court decision upholding the free preventative care provision of the Affordable Care Act.

"This decision safeguards coverage for millions of Americans who rely on free preventative care for cancer screenings, cardiovascular health and life-savings medications," said Alan Balch, PhD, chief executive officer of PAF.

At issue in the case, Kennedy v Braidwood Management, was whether the preventative services task force that determines which preventative services insurance companies must cover was constitutional.

Notably, while the plaintiffs argued that they suffered economic and religious harm from paying for services they did not use, both the Biden and Trump Administrations chose to support keeping the task force intact.

"We know through the research at our Patient Insight Institute and our years of experience distributing financial assistance that even a small cost-sharing amount can stop a patient from getting the care they need," said Balch. "We are all relieved that we don't have to deliver bad news today to the patients we serve."

The US Preventative Services Task Force is comprised of 16 volunteers, all nationally recognized for their expertise in preventative and primary care. Members are appointed by the secretary of Health and Human Services and serve four-year terms. The decision found that the appointment of members by the secretary is consistent with the appointments clause of the Constitution.

About Patient Advocate Foundation: Patient Advocate Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that provides free case management and financial assistance to patients with a diagnosed condition receiving care within the United States. PAF offers free educational resources and, under the auspices of the Patient Insight Institute, research and insights into current health care issues.

Media contact:

Caitlin Donovan

[email protected]

202-465-5113

SOURCE Patient Advocate Foundation

