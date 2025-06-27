CHRISTUS Health Receives National Recognition For Social Responsibility
(IRVING, Texas), June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHRISTUS Health is recognized as one of the most socially responsible health care systems in the country, according to a new report released this week.
The health system received an A grade on the 2025-26 Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility. It achieved this recognition through strong performance across metrics of health equity, patient outcomes and value of care.
“CHRISTUS Health was founded on a mission to serve those in need, and that commitment remains at the heart of everything we do,” said Ernie Sadau, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Health.“We are humbled to invest in our communities and expand access to care, always guided by our calling to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”
CHRISTUS Health hospitals in Texas individually recognized in the index include:
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital – Alice
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital – Kleberg
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital - Beeville
- CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – Jasper
- CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth
- CHRISTUS Health Pine Street (Texarkana)
- CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital (Texarkana)
- CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital (Lake Charles)
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (Santa Fe)
- CHRISTUS Health – Alamogordo
- CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier - Highland Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Coushatta Health Care Center CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini (Alexandria)
CHRISTUS Health has touched the lives of over 10 million people and invested more than $544 million in charity care, community services and indigent care across Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.
In the upcoming fiscal year, CHRISTUS has identified 68 organizations across each region it serves that will be awarded $3.7 million through the CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund. Each organization works to address critical social determinants of health.
The fund launched in 2011 and is a CHRISTUS Health initiative supporting programs led by local organizations responding to the needs of the community and improving its health and well-being.
To learn more about CHRISTUS Health, visit our website .
About CHRISTUS Health
CHRISTUS Health is an international faith-based, not-for-profit health care system based in Irving, Texas, with more than 60 hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. CHRISTUS Health is made up of 50,000 Associates providing compassionate and individualized care at more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and health ministries. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit
