New Book Alert: Beauty Business Blueprint Empowers Aspiring Entrepreneurs To Launch Successful Beauty Brands

Beauty Business Blueprint book

The Ultimate Guide to Creating and Selling Skin & Hair Care Products with Over 200 Recipes, Business Tips, and Tools to Launch Your Own Beauty Brand.

- Kem Keris

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aspiring entrepreneurs now have a powerful new resource at their fingertips with the release of Beauty Business Blueprint, a comprehensive guide designed to help individuals start and scale their own beauty care businesses. This book is a game-changer for anyone interested in launching a product line in the booming billion dollar skin care and hair care industries and has been featured on Yahoo Finance , Business Insider and Fox News.

Beauty Business Blueprint offers more than 200 detailed, easy-to-follow recipes for creating high-demand products such as hair growth oils, body butters, soaps, lotions, lip gloss, and hyperpigmentation creams. But what truly sets this guide apart is its business-focused approach: readers will also learn how to price, package, brand, and sell their products for maximum profit-making it ideal for both beginners and seasoned professionals looking to diversify their income streams.

"Too often, people have the passion but lack the tools to bring their beauty business ideas to life. This book was created to bridge that gap," says the author.“It's not just about making products-it's about building a business.”

With step-by-step instructions and practical advice on everything from sourcing ingredients to scaling production, Beauty Business Blueprint is the perfect companion for those ready to take control of their financial future and turn their passion for beauty into a profitable venture.

The book is available now at Amazon , skincarehaircare and select other platforms.

For press inquiries, review copies, or interviews, please contact:

Kem Keris

...

878-201-4115

[Website: ]

Kem Keris

Beauty Business Blueprint

+1 878-201-4115

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.