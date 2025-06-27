Unveiling The Largest All-Inclusive Ultra Luxury Cruise Suite At Sea

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- There's cruising, there's luxury cruising, and then there's ultra-luxury cruising. Regent Seven Seas Cruises is unveiling the Skyview Regent Suite – the largest all-inclusive, ultra-luxury cruise accommodation in history aboard the upcoming Seven Seas Prestige. Redefining ultra-luxury cruising, this residential-style two-story, 8794 square foot suite is nearly 4 times the size of the average U.S. home and will be available at $25,000 per night for sailings in the Caribbean and Mediterranean.Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, gives exclusive details and a visual walk-through of“The Most Exclusive Address At Sea.” Not ready to splurge on the Skyview Suite just yet? Jason previews what all 822 guests can expect on board the brand-new, Seven Seas Prestige – launching in 2026 as the first new ship class from Regent in over a decade – including surprising amenities available to every guest, no matter the fare.For more information, please visit .

Quinn PR

Quinn PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.