Dr. Adam Schaffner Awarded By The International Order Of Fantastic Professionals

Dr. Adam Schaffner

International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

- Dr. Allen LyckaEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adam Schaffner, MD, FACS , is a triple board-certified plastic surgeon and double Fellowship-trained New York City plastic and reconstructive surgeon who specializes in aesthetic plastic surgery of the face, breast, and body. The NYC Plastic surgeon is unique in that he is also board-certified and double fellowship-trained in facial plastic surgery, making him extraordinarily qualified and experienced. He is highly sought after by patients from New York City and around the world due to his knowledge and expertise, which enable him to deliver high-quality care and beautiful results using proven techniques that require minimal downtime and scarring.Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and The American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Schaffner has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals and textbooks. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, ABC's Good Morning America, CBS News, NBC's Telemundo, FOX News, Inside Edition, PIX-11's Dr. Steve Show, as well as quoted in Newsweek, USA TODAY, and the New York Observer as an expert in his field.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is proud to present Dr. Adam Schaffner with the IOFP Luminary in Aesthetic Excellence Award 2025 for his outstanding achievements.“Experts with unique vision and practice in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery involved in innovative processes that are saving and changing lives must be recognized,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of IOFP.He was selected as a Regional Top Doctor by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. as well as one of the“Best of 2013 Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeons” by Plastic Surgery Practice Magazine. He is listed in the Guide to America's Top Plastic Surgeons by the Consumers' Research Council of America, was honored as one of New York's Super Doctors, has been named as one of America's Most Compassionate Doctors by the Patients' Choice Recognition Program, and received the Patients' Choice Award, an honor bestowed on less than 5% of practicing plastic surgeons in the United States who have received near perfect scores as voted by their patients.As a member of the PALETTE faculty, Dr. Schaffner teaches other doctors the latest techniques using BOTOXCosmetic and fillers such as Juvédermto rejuvenate the face without surgery. As a member of the faculty of The Osler Institute, Dr. Schaffner also teaches plastic surgeons preparing for their board examinations in hopes of becoming board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.About The IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a distinguished global network of visionary leaders committed to excellence, purposeful collaboration, and creating meaningful change. Spanning diverse industries, IOFP members are innovators and changemakers who strive to lead with impact and address today's most critical challenges. Discover more at .For more information on IOFP initiatives and for media inquiries, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: ...

Dr. Allen Lycka

Dr. Allen Lycka Prof Corp

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.