Shivraj Chouhan Warns Of Strict Action Against Makers Of Fake Fertilizers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Jaipur, June 27 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday issued a stern warning to those involved in the manufacture and sale of fake or substandard fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides.

Backing Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena's recent crackdown on industries and factories producing fake agriculture products, Shivraj Chouhan said that the government will make stringent laws to curb such malpractice and ensure justice for farmers.

Referring to the raids conducted in Rajasthan, the Union Minister said:“We will not spare those producing fake seeds and fertilizers."

"Raids have already been carried out in Rajasthan. We are preparing to introduce strict legislation to deal with this menace. Equipment should also be developed to identify counterfeit agro-products.”

Earlier this week, Kirodi Lal Meena had written to the Union Minister demanding a strong legal framework to tackle the rising cases of fake and low-quality agricultural inputs.

Responding to the concerns, Shivraj Singh Chouhan acknowledged the farmers' plight, stating:“Farmers can't differentiate between real and fake when they purchase medicines, fertilizers, or pesticides. It is our responsibility to ensure they get genuine products.”

Following Union Minister Chouhan's public statement, Kirodi Lal Meena expressed satisfaction and announced that the ongoing campaign in Rajasthan will be intensified.

In a post on social media platform X, Meena wrote: "This statement by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will provide a strong boost to our campaign against substandard seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides in Rajasthan. Those betraying farmers will not be spared. I'm glad that a strict law is being prepared – this is exactly what I had demanded."

Calling the sale of counterfeit agricultural inputs a“deep conspiracy” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission to double farmers' income, Meena emphasised the need to expose every individual involved in this illegal trade.

Recently, Kirodi Lal Meena personally led raids on factories producing fake agro-products in several cities, including Jaipur, Udaipur, and Sri Ganganagar. Warehouses were sealed and samples collected for testing.

The coordinated action between the Centre and the Rajasthan government signals a stronger nationwide clampdown on the manufacturing and distribution of fake agricultural inputs, aimed at safeguarding farmer interests and ensuring agricultural productivity.