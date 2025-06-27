Bihar: Nitish Kumar To Distribute Appointment Letters To Over 21,000 Police Constables Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 27 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will distribute appointment letters to 21,391 newly recruited constables of the Bihar Police at a grand event to be held at Bapu Auditorium, Patna, on Saturday.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister himself through a post on X.

The event is being seen as a major step in the Bihar government's ongoing push to strengthen law and order and boost employment opportunities for the youth.

In his message, Nitish Kumar wrote,“Tomorrow, June 28, 2025, is an important day for the youth of the state and Bihar Police. Appointment letters will be given to 21,391 newly appointed constables at the Bapu Auditorium in Patna. The rule of law is established in the state. It has been our priority from the beginning to keep law and order strong.”

Highlighting the progress made since he assumed office in 2005, CM Nitish said,“In 2005, Bihar had only 42,481 serving police personnel. Since 2006, there has been a consistent effort to increase police strength. The government has created over 2.29 lakh sanctioned posts for police personnel. The recruitment process is ongoing, with a target to fill all posts by the end of 2025."

“This expansion will help in controlling crime, increasing police presence in rural and urban areas, and ensuring better security for the citizens,” he added.

The large-scale appointment comes at a politically sensitive time as Bihar heads for the 2025 Assembly elections.

As the opposition leaders are critical of CM Nitish Kumar over rising crime incidents, the state government is clearly aiming to showcase administrative performance, strengthen governance credentials and counter opposition narratives about law and order concerns.

The event is also a strategic signal that public sector employment and law enforcement modernisation remain top priorities under the current Nitish Kumar-led NDA administration in Bihar.