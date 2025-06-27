EQS-News: LM Pay S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results

LM PAY Publishes 2024 Audited Financial Results Confirming Preliminary Figures and Continued Growth

Warsaw, June 27, 2025 – LM PAY, a leading Polish FinTech company, provides specialized financing solutions for medical and aesthetic treatments. In a market where private healthcare is costly, insurance coverage is limited, and access to public healthcare is hindered by long waiting times, LM PAY facilitates access to essential services through flexible financing models - benefiting both patients and clinics. Strong audited growth in the 2024 financial year According to audited financial statements, LM PAY successfully continued its growth trajectory in 2024. Revenue increased by 29% to PLN 22.7 million (approx. EUR 5.3 million). The operating result (EBIT) developed particularly positively, increasing more than 35-fold from PLN 0.2 million (EUR 0.04 million) to PLN 7.0 million (EUR 1.6 million). This development was driven by an expanding partner network and rising demand for beauty and healthcare services in Poland. Customer loyalty also increased: the share of returning customers rose slightly from 29% to 30%. The total number of customers served increased by 16% to 38,500 in 2024. Sales growth in the first quarter of 2025 (preliminary) Growth continued into the first quarter of 2025: at PLN 7.2 million (EUR 1.7 million), an increase of 22% was recorded versus the same period in the prior year. EBIT slightly decreased by 4% to PLN 2.2 million (EUR 0.53 million), mainly due to product development expenses and the expansion of distribution partnerships in banking and insurance. The company views this as a temporary development. Positive outlook for 2025 For the full year 2025, LM PAY forecasts a strong increase in loan volumes, expected to reach between PLN 130 and 170 million (EUR 30.4 to 39.8 million). Revenue is expected in the range of PLN 32 to 42 million (EUR 7.5 to 9.8 million), and EBIT is projected between PLN 7 and 12 million (EUR 1.6 to 2.8 million). These targets are supported by the company's strategy to grow revenue streams and expand relationships with high-yield business partners. LM PAY is actively scaling its sales network and broadening its market share in cooperation with new and existing partners in the banking and insurance sectors. Cost control and refinancing measures are also expected to improve operational profitability. In line with this strategy, LM PAY is launching new products such as Secure Pay and Medipay Mobile by VISA, and expanding into the automotive insurance sector. These InsurTech initiatives are expected to strengthen the company's market position and drive revenue growth. Invitation to the earnings call and the fall conference The Management Board will present the financial results and outlook during an earnings call on July 9 at 11:00 a.m., hosted by MWB Research. Interested investors and journalists can register at: PAY will also participate in the EquityForum Fall Conference in Frankfurt on September 1–2. About LM PAY LM PAY S.A. is a rapidly growing FinTech company specializing in embedded finance solutions for healthcare and aesthetic treatments. LM PAY's innovative platform is integrated into the workflows of more than 13,000 clinics and beauty salons in Poland. It simplifies financing for patients and ensures fast payments to service providers. The company works with top-tier market players and has more than ten years of experience in Poland. Listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016), LM PAY is well positioned for international growth. In addition to its core segments, the company is expanding its embedded finance offering into legal services and InsurTech by providing point-of-sale financing for insurance products in cooperation with brokers and insurers. Investor Relations & Financial Media in Poland: LM PAY S.A.

Grzegorz Pieszak

Phone +48 881 780 994

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Germany: Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

...

