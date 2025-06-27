CTS EVENTIM: Rock Am Ring And Rock Im Park Reach And Brand Presence At Record Levels



Rock am Ring and Rock im Park: Reach and brand presence at record levels With more than 30 brand partners and around 180,000 fans on site as well as 27 million livestream starts on BILD, 40 years of Rock am Ring and 30 years of Rock im Park once again set new benchmarks. Hamburg, 27 June 2025 – Mega success at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park: This year's anniversary edition gave both fans and the more than 30 media and brand partners every reason to celebrate. With a total of around 180,000 festivalgoers at the Nürburgring and Nuremberg venues and 27 million livestream starts of Rock am Ring on BILD, the twin festivals achieved an unprecedented reach. This enabled partners to activate their brands on-site, across media channels, online, and through their own high-impact campaigns. EVENTIM Brand Connect and festival promoter PRK DreamHaus – both subsidiaries of Europe's number one in ticketing and live entertainment, CTS EVENTIM – acted as central marketing partners as well as creative and service units for the participating brands. As always, beverage partners played a key role in fan engagement. For instance, brewery AB InBev featured its international lager brand San Miguel as the official festival beer for the first time – successfully attracting new target groups and sharpening its brand profile in an emotionally charged environment. Lidl even had a double presence at both festivals. As in previous years, the now-iconic and firmly established Lidl Rock Stores – temporary pop-up supermarkets on the festival grounds – created a unique brand connection through their atmosphere, product range, and closeness to the fan experience. Additionally, the discounter was active in the infield area for the first time, with features such as a Wrecking Ball Challenge themed around its own brand Solevita, a smoothie bar, and a chillout lounge. Lidl employees in the Rock Stores ensured seamless service from morning to late at night and quickly became an integral part of the enthusiastic festival community. Also present were brands like Opel, Škoda, Pringles, Red Bull, and many others. For the first time, PRK DreamHaus's long-successful creator marketing initiative was given its own dedicated Creator Lounge at Rock am Ring. Among the creators involved was one of Germany's most successful streamers, HandOfBlood, who livestreamed daily from the festival site on Twitch, reaching more than 250,000 unique viewers per day and thereby providing another major boost to the festival's digital reach, especially among young, digitally engaged audiences. The 2025 anniversary editions of Rock am Ring and Rock im Park are a powerful example of the unique potential festivals offer for creating bonds between media, brands, and music fans. Jan Voss , Managing Director, EVENTIM Brand Connect:“Rock am Ring and Rock im Park are dynamic stages for brand presentation, creative content production, and community building. In collaboration with PRK DreamHaus, the festival grounds become an innovative playground where our partners can bring their brands to life in emotionally engaging ways for both consumers and employees. Reach and emotion create an ideal communication environment. Encounters turn into excitement. Followers become fans.” Marc Seemann , Head of Brand Partnerships at PRK DreamHaus:“Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2025 clearly demonstrate the impact festivals can have beyond the event grounds. Together with our colleagues from EVENTIM Brand Connect, we've created platforms that intelligently combine brand presence, digital reach, and real interaction. Whether working with long-standing partners or new brands, our aim is to create space for creative concepts that spark emotions, activate target groups, and resonate far beyond the festival itself.” ABOUT CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries. PRESS CONTACT Christian Colmorgen

