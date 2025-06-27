Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Swiss Steel Holding AG approves all proposals

27.06.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Emmenbrücke, 27 June 2025 – At today's Annual General Meeting in Emmenbrücke, the shareholders of Swiss Steel Holding AG, a global leader in special long steel, approved all agenda items and motions proposed by the Board of Directors. Among other things, the Annual General Meeting approved the management report, the annual and consolidated financial statements, the appropriation of accumulated losses and the report on non-financial matters for the 2024 financial year. The remuneration report was also approved in a consultative vote. Discharge was granted to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for the past financial year. As part of the changes in the shareholder structure of Swiss Steel Holding AG, there will be a change in the composition of the Board of Directors: David Metzger, previously representative of Liwet AG, which no longer holds a stake, does not stand for re-election. He will be succeeded by Frank Koch, CEO of the Swiss Steel Group. His appointment is intended to further align the operational transformation of the Swiss Steel Group with its strategic direction. The following persons were re-elected: Martin Lindqvist, Jens Alder, Dr Alexander Gut, Dr Karl Haider and Mario Rossi. The Board of Directors elected Martin Lindqvist as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a further term of office and Jens Alder as Vice Chairman. As part of the delisting on 5 June 2025, the Annual General Meeting now approved extensive amendments to the Articles of Association of Swiss Steel Holding AG. The aim of the amendments is to reduce administrative expenses and adapt the company to the new regulatory requirements. For further information:



For media queries:

Anina Berger, ... , +41 (0)41 581 4121



For analyst/investor inquiries:

Burkhard Wagner, ... , +41 (0)41 581 4180





About Swiss Steel Group

Swiss Steel Group with headquarters in Emmenbrücke (Switzerland) is one of the world's leading producers of special steel long products. Thanks to the exclusive use of steel scrap in electric arc furnaces, the Group is one of the most relevant companies in Europe in the circular economy and is among the market leaders in the field of sustainably produced steel - Green Steel. Swiss Steel Group has its own production and distribution entities in over 25 countries and, through its strong local presence, offers a wide range of individual solutions in the fields of engineering steel, stainless steel, and tool steel. Swiss Steel Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and generated revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion in 2024 with approximately 7,500 employees

Language: English Company: Swiss Steel Holding AG Werkstrasse 7 6020 Emmenbrücke Switzerland

