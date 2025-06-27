CVC successfully concludes public delisting offer for CompuGroup Medical

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Delisting

CVC has secured total stake of 27.78% of the share capital and voting rights in CompuGroup Medical; founding family Gotthardt retains majority stake of 50.12%

CVC as second anchor shareholder will support CompuGroup Medical to focus on implementation of its long-term innovation and growth strategy

Delisting from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) effective as of expiry of June 24, 2025 Following completion of the delisting, CVC will join CompuGroup Medical's expanded Administrative Board with three seats; founding family Gotthardt will remain in control Koblenz, Frankfurt – Caesar BidCo GmbH, a holding company owned by investment funds advised and managed by CVC Capital Partners ("CVC"), has announced the final results of the public delisting offer to all shareholders of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA ("CompuGroup Medical" or "CGM"). At the end of the acceptance period on June 24, 2025, the delisting offer was accepted for approximately 3.39% of all shares in CompuGroup Medical. In total, CVC has secured a stake of approximately 27.78% of the share capital in CGM via the bidder as of today. The shareholders around the founding family Gotthardt retain their majority stake and continue to hold approximately 50.12% of all shares in CompuGroup Medical. There will be no additional acceptance period, and the delisting offer is not subject to any closing conditions. The delisting of CompuGroup Medical from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has become effective as of expiry of June 24, 2025. Following the completion of the delisting from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) and from the segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the management of CompuGroup Medical has promptly taken action to terminate the inclusion of CGM shares in the open market (Freiverkehr) of the stock exchanges in Berlin (Second Regulated Market), Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, as well as via Tradegate Exchange. Effective July onwards, the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical will expand from five to six members, reflecting the terms of the Investment Agreement with CVC. As part of this agreement, CVC will secure representation on the Administrative Board with three seats. The founding family Gotthardt will retain control of the Administrative Board, represented by three representatives, including Frank Gotthardt as Chairman, Prof. (apl.) Dr. Daniel Gotthardt and Dr. Klaus Esser. Joining the Administrative Board as CVC representatives are Dr. Daniel Pindur, Can Toygar and Christoph Röttele. Together, the Gotthardt family and CVC will bring in their joint expertise to drive the execution of CGM's long-term growth and innovation strategy. Frank Gotthardt, Chairman of the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical, said: I would like to sincerely thank Stefanie Peters and Prof. (apl.) Dr. med. Karl Heinz Weiss for their support of CGM during their tenure as members of the Administrative Board. I am looking forward to driving innovation and growth together with CVC in the years to come. For no one should suffer or die because at some time medical information was missing.” Dr. Daniel Pindur, Managing Partner at CVC, said:“With our partnership with CGM and the successful delisting, we are entering the next chapter of CompuGroup Medical's success story. Together, we will be able to invest in a long-term and strategic manner to expand CGM's leading market position.” Can Toygar, Partner at CVC, added:“In collaboration with the Gotthardt family, we will focus on investing in the future of the company, driving product development and delivering outstanding solutions for CGM's customers.” CGM and CVC first announced their strategic partnership and the planned subsequent delisting of CGM on December 9, 2024. In this context, CVC published a voluntary public tender offer to all CGM shareholders. On April 17, 2025, the bidder announced receiving the final regulatory approval for its voluntary public tender offer. The strategic partnership between CVC and CGM officially came into effect upon completion of the offer on May 2, 2025. Subsequently, CompuGroup Medical and CVC announced the signing of an agreement to delist CGM from the stock exchange on May 8, 2025. For this purpose, CVC launched a public delisting offer to all shareholder of CompuGroup Medical on May 23, 2025. The completion of the public delisting offer will take place within the next eight banking days, i.e. on July 9, 2025 the latest. Shareholders of CompuGroup Medical who tendered their shares in the public delisting offer will be paid the offer price of EUR 22.00 per share. Further information on the settlement and transfer of the tendered shares is available on the following website: About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.15 billion in 2024, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. The basis of CompuGroup Medical's services is its unique customer base, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities, as well as insurance and pharmaceutical companies. CompuGroup Medical has offices in 19 countries and offers its solutions in 60 countries worldwide. More than 8,700 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system. About CVC Capital Partners CVC is a leading global private markets manager with a network of 30 office locations throughout EMEA, the Americas, and Asia, with approximately €200 billion of assets under management. CVC has seven complementary strategies across private equity, secondaries, credit and infrastructure, for which CVC funds have secured commitments of over €260 billion from some of the world's leading pension funds and other institutional investors. Funds managed or advised by CVC's private equity strategy are invested in approximately 140 companies worldwide, which have combined annual sales of over €168 billion and employ over 600,000 people. 