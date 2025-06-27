Formycon Increases Bond Volume Following Oversubscription Bond 2025/2029 With A Volume Of EUR 70 Million Successfully And Entirely Placed

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond

Press Release // 27. June 2025

Due to strong demand, the offering period for the public offering has been shortened and target volume was increased from initially EUR 50 million to EUR 70 million

Interest rate fixed at the lower end of the marketing range at EURIBOR plus a margin of 7.00% p.a. Inclusion to trading on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange scheduled for June 30, 2025; issue and value date on July 9, 2025 Planegg-Martinsried, Germany - . Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard,“Formycon”) announces that its 2025/2029 corporate bond (ISIN: NO0013586024 / WKN: A4DFJH) was significantly oversubscribed due to high demand, leading to an increase in the initially targeted issuance volume from EUR 50 million to EUR 70 million. The senior unsecured and floating rate bond with a term of four years was successfully and entirely placed on the capital market. The margin was fixed at 7.00% p.a., at the lower end of the indicated range. “The active dialogue with investors and the positive feedback during the roadshow were key contributors to the successful order book. The significant oversubscription and full placement confirm the attractiveness of this bond as well as the trust in our business model and the future of biosimilars. We succeeded in addressing a new investor base – internationally and in our home market, institutionally and in retail. We would like to thank all investors for their trust and commitment. With the successful placement of the bond, we are creating the basis for a long-term diversified financing structure. The proceeds will provide us with the flexibility to continue executing our growth strategy, to optimize our biosimilar platform and to strengthen our position as a commercially focused company. We are very proud of the outcome and would like to thank the entire team for the excellent preparation and execution of this transaction,” explained Enno Spillner, CFO of Formycon AG . The offering met with strong demand, particularly from institutional investors both in Germany and internationally. Retail investors also showed significant interest as part of the public offer and participated via Deutsche Börse's DirectPlace platform as well as the company's website. All subscription orders up to an amount of EUR 2,000 per order were fully allocated; higher volumes were allocated on a pro rata basis of 40%, rounded to whole bonds, with each order being allocated a maximum of EUR 20,000. The interest rate was finally set at EURIBOR plus a margin of 7.0% p.a., placing it at the lower end of the initial marketing range of 7.0% to 7.5% p.a. The net proceeds received by the Company will be used to finance the development and expansion of the Company's biosimilar product portfolio as part of its corporate growth strategy. Inclusion of the bond in trading on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG is scheduled for July 9, 2025 (issue and value date). Trading on a per appearance basis is expected to commence on Monday, June 30, 2025. Formycon further plans to apply for inclusion in trading on Euronext ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange within six months following the bond's issue date. The transaction was led by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Lead Managers. About Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/ranibizumab, Formycon already has a biosimilar on the market in Europe and the USA. Two further biosimilars, FYB202/ustekinumab and FYB203/aflibercept, have been approved by the FDA, EMA, and MHRA; FYB202 is also approved in Canada. Another four biosimilar candidates are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines. Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and is part of the SDAX and TecDAX selection indices. Further information can be found at: About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030. Contact:

Sabrina Müller,

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications,

Formycon AG

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149

