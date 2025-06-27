EQS-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Blue Cap AG: Annual General Meeting approves record dividend of EUR 1.10 per share

Dividend increased to EUR 1.10 per share, attractive dividend yield of 6.1% All agenda items approved by large majorities Munich, June 27, 2025 – At today's Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap"), all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and Management Board were approved by large majorities. The Annual General Meeting was held as a virtual event and was broadcast live on the investor portal on the Investor Relations website. A total of 77.2% of the voting capital was represented. Special agenda items included the vote on the dividend proposal, the approval of the adjustment of the compensation system for the members of the Supervisory Board, and the creation of new authorized capital. Highest dividend payment in Blue Cap's history In the 2024 fiscal year, Blue Cap completed two successful divestments and also demonstrated a very strong operational performance. On this basis, the Supervisory Board and Management Board proposed to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a significantly increased dividend of EUR 1.10 per share (previous year: EUR 0.65 per share). This consists of a base dividend of EUR 0.65 per share and a special dividend of EUR 0.45 per share due to the aforementioned exits. The dividend yield(1) is therefore currently an attractive 6.1%. The proposal was approved by a large majority of 99.99%. Dr. Henning von Kottwitz, CEO of Blue Cap, commented: "We would like our shareholders to participate in the successful sales of Neschen and nokra and are pleased with the broad approval of the Annual General Meeting for our dividend proposal. This highest dividend for Blue Cap to date underscores our commitment to a continuous, attractive dividend policy." Management Board reaffirms buy-transform-sell strategy with focus on special situations In its presentation, the Management Board explained to shareholders the company's continued strategic focus on acquiring companies in special situations and the (active) value-generating transformation of its portfolio companies. Having acquired substantial financial reserves due to the disposals completed in 2024, the company will focus on portfolio acquisitions this year. The Management Board also provided insights into the operational development of the Group and its investments. It confirmed the outlook for the full year 2025, for which it expects Group revenue at the previous year's level of between EUR 200 million and EUR 220 million and an improved Adjusted(2) EBITDA margin of 10.0% and 11.0%. The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and other documents will be published at . (1) Based on the XETRA closing price as of June 26, 2025 (EUR 17.90)

(2) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, prior-period, and other effects from reorganization measures and one-off effects, as well as for effects resulting from purchase price allocations. About Blue Cap AG Blue Cap AG is a publicly listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The company acquires medium-sized B2B companies in special situations and supports them in their entrepreneurial development with the aim of later selling them profitably. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap holds majority stakes in six companies operating in the adhesives and coatings technology, plastics technology, production technology, life sciences, and business services sectors. The group currently employs approximately 800 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the over-the-counter market (Scale, Frankfurt, and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). Contact: Blue Cap AG

