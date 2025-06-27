Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LM PAY Publishes 2024 Annual Financial Report on Investor Relations Website
LM PAY S.A. (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016) announces that the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, are now available on the company's Investor Relations website.

The report confirms the preliminary figures published earlier and reflects LM PAY's continued growth trajectory. The publication of the full financial statements marks the completion of the reporting process for the 2024 fiscal year.

The report can be accessed under the following link:

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations & Financial:

LM PAY S.A.
Grzegorz Pieszak
Phone +48 881 780 994
...


Language: English
Company: LM Pay S.A.
Lechicka 23a
02-156 Warsaw
Poland
ISIN: PLLMPAY00016
WKN: A3EWU0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
Search