LM PAY Publishes 2024 Annual Financial Report On Investor Relations Website
|
EQS-News: LM Pay S.A.
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
LM PAY S.A. (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016) announces that the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, are now available on the company's Investor Relations website.
The report confirms the preliminary figures published earlier and reflects LM PAY's continued growth trajectory. The publication of the full financial statements marks the completion of the reporting process for the 2024 fiscal year.
The report can be accessed under the following link:
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations & Financial:
LM PAY S.A.
27.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
