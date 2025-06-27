EQS-News: LM Pay S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report

LM PAY Publishes 2024 Annual Financial Report on Investor Relations Website

27.06.2025 / 16:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LM PAY S.A. (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016) announces that the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, are now available on the company's Investor Relations website.

The report confirms the preliminary figures published earlier and reflects LM PAY's continued growth trajectory. The publication of the full financial statements marks the completion of the reporting process for the 2024 fiscal year.

The report can be accessed under the following link:



For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations & Financial:

LM PAY S.A.

Grzegorz Pieszak

Phone +48 881 780 994

...

27.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: LM Pay S.A. Lechicka 23a 02-156 Warsaw Poland ISIN: PLLMPAY00016 WKN: A3EWU0 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt) EQS News ID: 2161964